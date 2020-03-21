Tiwa Savage Laments Unavailability Of Men To Fulfill Her Bedroom Needs

Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram story to lament about the unavailability of men to fulfill her bedroom needs.

The single mother of one shared a photo of herself in a bed with a caption insinuating that she is going to charge her sex toys since she has no one to cuddle with and she is lonely.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently spoke on being a lesbian.

In a new post, the singer reminded her fans that she is single as she wrote;

“No cuddle buddy. Lonely nights. Time to charge them toys”

See the full post below: