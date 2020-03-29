Tiwa Savage Steps Out After 10 Days Of Self-Isolation (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage stepped out in style after ten days of self-isolation to get some fresh air on Saturday.

The single mother of one shared clips of her on the road as she revealed that she also needed to go and re-stock her safety kits as she hadn’t been out for over 2 weeks.

Savage was shocked to find out that the street was empty.

The singer is back at her home, observing the necessary self-isolation period at her home with her loved ones.

Read Also: Coronavirus: 14 Days After, I Am Free – Kiki Omeli Celebrates

Watch the video below: