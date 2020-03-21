Tiwa Savage Teaches Sex Education On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage spent her Saturday afternoon teaching her numerous fans and followers on Instagram about sex education.

The actress threw caution to the wind as she was very vocal about the subject and even argued with her friends while having an Instagram live session.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took to the popular photo-sharing app to complain about the unavailability of men to fulfill her bedroom needs.

The singer decided to raise more dust and get people talking about her by discussing the subject online.

