Toke Makinwa Apologises To Year 2020 Over Strange Occurrences

By Olayemi Oladotun

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has issued an apology to the year 2020 following the number of tragedies which has befallen the world.

Since the year 2020 began, the world has seen a lot of strange occurrences, ranging from death of Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant to increasing death due to Lassa fever.

Also Read; ‘FG Not Giving Accurate Data Of People Infected With Coronavirus’ – Toke Makinwa (Video)

Recenlty, Nigeria was rocked with pipeline explosions one of which happened in Abule Ado that led to the loss of lives and properties.

Saddened by the occurrences which are becoming too many, especially with coronavirus now in Nigeria, Toke Makinwa tweeted

