Toke Makinwa Suggests What Ladies Should Have In 2020 (Video)

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has suggested that every female should have a vibrator in the year 2020 because variety is the spice of life.

The media personality made this known in a new video on her YouTube where she spoke about sex education.

Information Nigeria recalls Tiwa Savage also spoke about the subject in the penultimate week.

Makinwa advises females to get to know their body saying;

“I am saying you should do this not because you are a pervert but because it will help you to know what works for you and what doesn’t,” she said.

The author also revealed what she uses to gain pleasure and it has ignited a wave of backlash from web users.

Read Also: Nina Ivy Laments About Staying Indoors In America With Her Hubby

Watch the video below: