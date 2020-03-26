Entertainment

Toke Makinwa Suggests What Ladies Should Have In 2020 (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has suggested that every female should have a vibrator in the year 2020 because variety is the spice of life.

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

The media personality made this known in a new video on her YouTube where she spoke about sex education.

Information Nigeria recalls Tiwa Savage also spoke about the subject in the penultimate week.

Makinwa advises females to get to know their body saying;

“I am saying you should do this not because you are a pervert but because it will help you to know what works for you and what doesn’t,” she said.

The author also revealed what she uses to gain pleasure and it has ignited a wave of backlash from web users.

Read Also: Nina Ivy Laments About Staying Indoors In America With Her Hubby

Watch the video below:

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19.The makeup mogul donated the money to her obstetrician-gynaecologist (OB-GYN), Dr. Thais Alaibadi,...
Lots Of People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously – Simi

 Nigerian singe,r Simi has again spoken on the spread of COVID 19 in Nigeria.According to Simi, so many people are not taking the pandemic...
Coronavirus: No Point Fasting And Praying If You Will Return To Your Evil Ways – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has spoken on people repenting of their evil ways during this coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.On her Twitter account, Odo...
Coronavirus: Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Demands His Release From Prison

Bill Cosby's legal team wants him released from prison due to his health concerns and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The 82-year-old disgraced comedian has been serving...
