Tom Hanks coronavirus: Di Hollywood actor and im wife Rita Wilson don test positive to Covid-19 disease

Getty Images

Ogbonge Oscar-winner actor Tom Hanks don tell world pipo say im and im wife Rita Wilson don test positive for di coronavirus for Australia.

Hanks and Wilson, two of dem 63 years, bin ask for medical advice afta dem notice symptoms of cold for Queensland, di actor write for Instagram.

Dem go dey isolation now, im add.

Di US couple bin dey di Gold Coast (for Australia), wia Hanks bin dey work on feem about di life of Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday, di World Health Organization (WHO) officially declare say di outbreak na pandemic, meaning say e don dey all ova di world.

Hanks bin write on Instagram say, “We bin feel tired small, we get cold, and bodi pain. Rita bodi bin dey shake from time to time. Small fever too.

“To play tins right, as na wetin dey needed for di world now, we do test for coronavirus come find out say we dey positive”.

Hanks wey dey act inside feems like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, say dem go keep di world “posted and updated”.

Wilson wey be singer and actress, bin don perform concerts for Emporium Hotel for Brisbane and di Sydney Opera House for di past week.

Australia don record more than 130 coronavirus cases.