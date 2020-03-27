Tonto Dikeh Pledges Support To Fight Coronavirus

Tonto Dikeh, popular Nollywood actress, and founder of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation has pledged free sanitizers, face masks and hand gloves to some communities.

The controversial actress announced this via her Instagram account.

The actress joins a long list of Nigerian celebrities who have started donating essential commodities to Nigerians during this Coronavirus pandemic.

The actress revealed that she will be giving out 1500 sanitizers, face masks and gloves to Nigerians through her foundation.

See her post below: