Tonto Dikeh’s Son Condemns His Mother’s Raunchy Photo (Video)

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share a video of her son, King Andre Churchill criticizing her photo on the wall.

In the video, King Andre could be seen pointing out what he didn’t like about the photo.

According to the young lad, he doesn’t like the photo because she is “too naked” in it and she’s not wearing shoes.

The actress wrote;

”I have never been checked in my life, no one cld have the power to do that.

But this kid right here…

.

.

.

Kia the joy of parenthood..

The joy of waking up to your child/children

The joy of holding them…“



Watch the video below: