Toyin Abraham Announces Postponement Of ‘Fate Of Alakada’ Premiere (Video)

Popular actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to announce that the release of her movie ‘Fate of Alakada’ has been postponed till further notice.

The mother of one stated that she had to take this action due to the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Abraham also said the government has instructed that people should stay away from public gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

The actress went on to plead with her fans and followers to stay at home and wash their hands because the disease is real.

In a new post, the actress revealed that she will be working hand-in-hand with NCDC to announce Information regarding the disease on her social media space.

Watch the videos below: