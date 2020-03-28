Entertainment

Toyin Abraham, Diggy Simmons, Others React As Chioma Contracts COVID-19

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and Chioma

Yesterday, news surfaced that singer Chioma, the fiancee to singer Davido had contracted the COVID 19.

Her man had taken to his page to make the announce meant writing;

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after postponing my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!
Love, D ❤️”

Many celebrities have now reacted to the news with Toyin Abraham sending Davido love smiley and writing, “We love you Davido and Chioma”

Ese Eriata of Big Brother Naija fame wrote ” She will be fine 100%. Please sha has to keep drinking very hot ginger and garlic coffee. It might help.”

Another celebrity, Sharon Oonja added, “She’s well in Jesus name!! God will heal her Amen”

Read more comments below…

