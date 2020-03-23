TuBaba, Annie Idibia Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Annie and TuBaba Idibia are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary today, March 23rd.

The couple got married on March 23rd, 2013 in Dubai and it’s been a whole seven years.

Annie posted a loving video of them dancing to one of his songs on IG.

The couple looked loved up in their bathrobes as they celebrated and danced to a song from Tubaba’s latest album, ‘Warrior’.

Sharing the video, Annie wrote: ”Happy Annie-versary To Us F O R E V E R ♥?

@official2baba #7yearsand4evatogo”

Watch The Video Of Them Dancing Here: