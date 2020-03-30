TV Host, Tobi Akingbade Recounts Her Coronavirus Experience

UK-based Nigerian TV Host, Tobi Akingbade has taken to Twitter to recount her horrific experience after surviving coronavirus infection.

The media personality revealed she contracted the deadly disease after coming in contact with a confirmed case.

Akingbade tweeted;

“I survived coronavirus. Spent nearly 2 weeks indoors + in quarantine as my body fought it off. Yesterday, I took my first steps downstairs, headed straight to my garden + took a deep breath Wasn’t gonna share this online but I’ve been encouraged to share hope & good news 1/18

Because a lot of us may not get access to Covid-19 testing kits and calls with NHS 111 feel scripted, I’ll share my experience. It may help someone. These were my symptoms… 2/18

Day 1: I’d been informed that I was in contact with someone who had been in contact with someone with covid-19. Nothing serious I told myself, but I decided to social distance anyway. Later I found out I’d been in direct contact with a confirmed case 5 days before. 3/18

Day 2: I develop a very dry cough. And a swollen gland I developed 2 days before Day 1 became very prominent. The cough was persistent making speaking for longer than 40 secs hard. I was extremely fatigued. I’m anaemic and well acquainted with tiredness but this was chronic 4/18

Day 3: A good night sleep did not help. My chest was painfully tight, at first I blamed work anxiety. I developed a fever (was hot + cold at the same time). I struggled to walk and my breathing became shallow + difficult. The muscles in my neck began to ache. 5/18

Day 4: The scariest day. Woke up feeling like I’d been run over by a truck in my sleep and then thrown of a cliff. The muscles in my face ached. The muscles in eyes hurt. Every muscle hurt. My persistent cough became extremely painful. Developed a painful migraine. 6/18

Day 4: Still with a fever and cough. On this day I became frightful of how my body would force itself to sleep. My breathing was worrying and I feared the worst. I called NHS 111 who confirmed my suspicions and instructed me to self-isolate in my room as I don’t live alone. 7/18

Day 5: I slept a lot. Keeping my eyes open was painful and a core. Wore sunglasses to use my phone. The sunlight made my migraine worst. My body ached and my breathing became worst. Coughing didn’t help. I could feel my lungs getting heavier, every breath got shorter. 8/18

Day 6: Painkillers did not stop the pain. Also stockpiling trends meant even my pharmacist could not help. Was scared to sleep as my breathing was not improving. Could not hold my breath for more than 2 secs. 9/18

Day 7: I became alarmed when I noticed I lost the ability to taste food. Nearly passed out brushing my teeth as it was obstructing my breathing. NHS were too overstretched to help. At this point I was begging God, I didn’t want to die this way 10/18

Day 8: Twitter said that running a humid shower would help breathing. It did for me. I drew my curtains for the 1st time, still needed sunglasses. Body aches stopped. Migraine not so persistent. Coughed less but it was a nauseous and brought up yellowy phlemg from my lungs 11/18

Day 8: Still breathless from just sitting up, sharp pains in my chest but migraine improved. Body temperature back to normal. Coughed about twice a day. Found the strength to find hope. 12/18

Day 9-12: Saw improvements slowly. Was able to hold my breath for 8 secs now. Slept less, was able to WFH at times. Called NHS again due to a scare with breathing, unable to get medical assistance but the problem solved itself. Became physically restless on Day 11 13/18

Day 13: Walked down the stairs for the first time. Thanked God and walked around my garden. Wasn’t sure I’d remember what fresh air would feel like. 14/18

I know the staff at NHS did everything they could for me with the limited resources they had. On a normal day, I would have been accepted into A&E. It was touch and go. Also, I was not tested. 15/18

I’ve lost several days of my life to this illness. Many others have lost their lives. You can do your part by staying at home, stop joking around & take it seriously. I’m a healthy 28 year old & it hit me hard. I’m grateful to have recovered but I will continue to do my part.”

