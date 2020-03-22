Entertainment

TV Personality, Eku Edewor Shows Off Baby Bump

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Covid-19: Must You Lie? – APC Tackles Okowa’s Poor Isolation Centres

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Chapter has written off contingency plans the Delta State government says it has...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms One New Case Of Coronavirus In Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has confirmed a new case of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
SportsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies Of Coronavirus

Real Madrid has announced the demise of their former president, Lorenzo Sanz who won champions league titles for the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Ghana Closes All Land Borders Amidst Reported Death Case

Ghana has closed all her land borders following the first reported case of death caused by coronavirus.The country recorded...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Ghana Records First Death Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first coronavirus death as confirmed by Deputy Health Minister, Alex K. Abban in an interview...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Media personality, Eku Edewor has taken to social media to share photos of her pregnant self to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Eku, who welcomed her daughter over three years ago shared the photos writing;

Read Also: Photos from the traditional wedding of Media personality Eku Edewor’s mother

“A lot of you joke with me that I had a surrogate because I never revealed images of my pregnancy.”

Her full post reads;

” I never posted this image. A lot of you joke with me that I had a surrogate  because I never revealed images of my pregnancy. Well here’s me at 9 months October 2016. A week before I gave birth, I really enjoyed the journey of pregnancy; I was lucky because I know a lot of women can have drastic complications, but apart from the usual issues, through the various trimesters, like tiredness, nausea and reflux in the first and back pain in the third! It was pretty relaxed for me; and it was a beautiful summer to fall that year in London. I really felt in bloom. Three and a bit years later, each year has revealed another stage of my daughters life that I become attached to, no matter how challenging (terrible twosss tooo threesss ) I know I’ll miss each one, because once gone I can only reminisce and smile. Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers who decide to nurture and grow our young! #firsttimemom #mothersday”

Eku Edewor
Eku Edewor

Previous articleCoronavirus: God Told Me The World Is Going On Compulsory Holiday: Pst Adeboye
Next articleCovid-19: Lagos Govt Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Iceberg Slim Reveals Why He Cheated On Juliet Ibrahim

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Rapper, Iceberg Slim has finally opened up on why he cheated on actress Juliet Ibrahim.Recall the pair dated for a while with many of...
Read more

Celebrity Week In Review: Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo Join Hands To Kick Against Senator Abbo’s Appointment

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo weren’t happy to receive the news that Senator Elisha Abbo had been appointed as patron of the...
Read more

Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tacha's decision to stay in the UK against coming back to Nigeria.Recall that it was earlier...
Read more

Davido Freaks Out As Transgender Hooker Tries To Touch Him (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
An old video fast trending online captures the moment Nigerian singer, Davido freaked out after a transgender hooker tried to make sexual advances at him.The...
Read more
- Advertisement -