Two Corps Members Killed In Ghastly Highway Accident (Graphic Photo)

Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ajeokuta-Lokoja expressway on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, Ma Bebe, the deceased Corps members died when a lorry rammed into the Toyota Corolla car they were traveling in.

Speaking to newsmen, Ma Bebe said: “Terrible accident happened along Ajeokuta-Lokoja express between Toyota Corolla car and a lorry, why driving down from Umuahia to Abuja.

When I checked, it was two dead copers. Nobody knows where they were coming from and going to… It was horrible. Rip to them”

