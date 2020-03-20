Metro News

Two Corps Members Killed In Ghastly Highway Accident (Graphic Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have died in a ghastly motor accident that occurred along Ajeokuta-Lokoja expressway on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness, Ma Bebe,  the deceased Corps members died when a lorry rammed into the Toyota Corolla car they were traveling in.

Speaking to newsmen, Ma Bebe said: “Terrible accident happened along Ajeokuta-Lokoja express between Toyota Corolla car and a lorry, why driving down from Umuahia to Abuja.

READ ALSO – Tacha Visits Corp Members At Orientation Camp In Rivers (Video)

When I checked, it was two dead copers. Nobody knows where they were coming from and going to… It was horrible. Rip to them”

See Photos Here:

Corps Members
ID Card of one of the desceased

Corp Members
More Photo

Corp Member

Previous articleDino Melaye Reveals ‘Cure’ For Coronavirus
Next articleKemi Olunloyo Says Nigerian Celebrity Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Sexual Intercourse With A Child Is Defilement, Not Rape – DSVRT

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
The Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team of the Lagos state government has taken to social media to explain what constitutes a rape case...
Read more

Coronavirus: Osun Announces Ban On All Public Gatherings

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Osun State Government has placed a ban on all gatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place to curb...
Read more

Death Toll From Abule Ado Explosion Rises To 21

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The death toll from the explosion that rocked the Abule Ado area of Lagos State last Sunday, March 15th, has risen to 21.As LASEMA...
Read more

Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
Ben Murray-Bruce has lost his wife, Evelyn to cancer.The Silverbird boss and senator representing Bayelsa East, took to Twitter to share the sad news...
Read more
- Advertisement -