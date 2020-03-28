Two Men Fight Over Sugar Mummy In Enugu (Video)

Two men were seen fighting over a sugar mummy in Enugu state.

In a video shared on the Internet, the two men were seen exchanging punches violently as they were recorded by passersby.

It was gathered that one of the men had slept with the other man’s sugar mummy which led to the drama.

READ ALSO – Son Finds ‘How To Get A Sugar Mummy’ Handbook In His Dad’s Wardrobe

Sharing the video online, an unidentified social media user also expressed his shock at the reason behind the two men fighting carelessly on the main road.

Watch The Video Here: