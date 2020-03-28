Metro News

Two Men Fight Over Sugar Mummy In Enugu (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Two men were seen fighting over a sugar mummy in Enugu state.

In a video shared on the Internet, the two men were seen exchanging punches violently as they were recorded by passersby.

It was gathered that one of the men had slept with the other man’s sugar mummy which led to the drama.

Sharing the video online, an unidentified social media user also expressed his shock at the reason behind the two men fighting carelessly on the main road.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

Friends seen fighting over sugar mummy in Enugu State

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

