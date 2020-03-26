UBA Donates N5bn Relief Support For Fight Against COVID-19

The United Bank For Africa(UBA) has released a statement stating that it has donated over N5b ($14 million) to Nigeria and other 19 nations over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the chief executive officer of the financial institution, Tony Elumelu, it is important that all wealthy individual and corporate organisation come together so as to defeat the deadly disease.

He said:

“This is a time when we must all play our part. This global epidemic must bring citizens, governments and business leaders together – and quickly.

“As we see a rapidly increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria and Africa, the private sector has to work hand in hand with various Governments, in stemming the spread of the global pandemic.

“We commend the efforts of governments and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective.”