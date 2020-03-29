Entertainment

Uche Elendu Says Says Life As A Single Mum Is Not Easy

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Uche Elendu
Nollywood Actress, Uche Elendu

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu says she feels the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions, Gistreel reports.

The Nollywood actress says life as a single mum is not easy. Uche, however, says she does not really feel bad because she is a single mum –

The actress also says she will be in the right relationship when the time comes.

READ ALSO – ‘Make Peace With God, Stop Panicking’ – Uche Elendu Speaks On Coronavirus Scare

Speaking, the actress said: “It is not easy not being married and also not having a man of my own. But I have kids who keep me company the whole of my time. I interact with them, take care of them and teach them. As an entrepreneur, I am also making research and relating with my client. I feel the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions. I don’t really feel bad because I am single. I know I would be in the right relationship when the time comes.”

