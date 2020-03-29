Uche Elendu Says Says Life As A Single Mum Is Not Easy

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu says she feels the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions, Gistreel reports.

The Nollywood actress says life as a single mum is not easy. Uche, however, says she does not really feel bad because she is a single mum –

The actress also says she will be in the right relationship when the time comes.

Speaking, the actress said: “It is not easy not being married and also not having a man of my own. But I have kids who keep me company the whole of my time. I interact with them, take care of them and teach them. As an entrepreneur, I am also making research and relating with my client. I feel the need to be in the company of a man on rare occasions. I don’t really feel bad because I am single. I know I would be in the right relationship when the time comes.”