Uche Jombo Reacts To Buhari’s Pronunciation Of COVID-19

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

President Buhahri
President Buhari

Popular actress, Uche Jombo has called for the replacement of the social media team of President Muhammadu Buhari over his address to the nation where he pronounced the dreaded COVID-19 as Covik1-9.

Read AlsoCoronavirus: It Is Either Buhari Is Dead Or Just Inhuman, Says FFK

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the screen diva pointed out that the team needs to be replaced for failing to correct the Buhari before the video was released to the general public.

She wrote: “The whole of president Buhari social media team needs to be replaced over COVIK ONE NINE video for not correcting him, watched it and shared it, now even ghana people on my TL are having fun with it. I hope the “baba must speak to us” WhatsApp group people are happy.”

