Uche Maduagwu Reacts As Tacha Picks UK Lockdown Over Nigeria

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Tacha’s decision to stay in the UK against coming back to Nigeria.

Recall that it was earlier when Tacha revealed that she won’t be coming to Nigeria anytime soon as she prefers the UK lockdown over being in Nigeria.

Reacting to her decision, the actor pointed out that he regretted supporting the TV star during the Big Brother Naija show.

READ ALSO – ‘I Hear Cry Of A Baby Boy In Genevieve’s Womb’ – Uche Maduagwu

Sharing on Instagram, Mr Maduagwu wrote in part: “I don’t regret supporting Tacha, I am only weeping I did, even citizens of UK will never say lockdown there is better over coronavirus pandemic…”

See His Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu's Post
Maduagwu’s Post

