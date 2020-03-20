BBC News Pidgin

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya na still champion, beat Yoel Romero by unanimous decision

By BBC News Pidgin

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
BBC News Pidgin
Israel Adesanya

Getty Images

Israel Adesanya na still di middleweight champion afta e defeat Yoel Romero for fight wey many dey say e no sweet.

For di UFC 248 event, di two fighters wey dey undefeated before dis match bin dey hope to go back house with di middleweight belt.

By unanimous decision by di judges declare say na di Nigerian-born Israel, na im fight pass on di night.

Afta round 5 di judges drop scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 wey make Romero para and later complain about.

Fight between Israel and Romero

Getty Images
Judges drop scores of 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 to favour di ‘Stylebender’

Di fight wey many sabi pipo say no two sweet to watch, bin happun for di T-Mobile Arena for Las Vegas, American early mor mor on Sunday.

Israel Adesanya wey im nickname na Stylebender, dey represent New Zealand wey be di kontri im parents migrate to.

Previous articleCoronavirus: CAF fit cancel CHAN 2020 for Cameroon
Next articleChineme Martins: Wetin you suppose know about di Nassarawa Utd player wey die for pitch
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -