UK Health Secretary Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

The United Kingdom Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming just few hours after Prime minister Boris Johnson announced he had also contracted COVID-19.

Also Read: Coronavirus: US Urges Medical Professionals To Apply For Visas

The 41-year-old who is overseeing the efforts of the NHS to cope with the epidemic in the UK announced the news on Friday.

He revealed this on his Twitter handle as he expressed that he will continue to lead the fight against the virus in the UK.

Hancock explained that he had experienced mild symptoms of the virus and will be self-isolating until next Thursday.

See his tweet below:

