UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister made this known in a tweet on Friday.

In his words,

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

