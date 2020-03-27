National NewsNews Feed

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The prime minister made this known in a tweet on Friday.

In his words,

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Lagos Government Reveals Nationalities Of 12 New Cases

See the tweet below:

