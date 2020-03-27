UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The prime minister made this known in a tweet on Friday.
In his words,
“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”
Read Also: Coronavirus: Lagos Government Reveals Nationalities Of 12 New Cases
See the tweet below:
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020