General NewsNational News

UN Ranks Nigeria World’s 39th Unhappiest Country

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Nigeria has been ranked the 115th most happy country in the world, thus placing it just above 38 nations, according to a new report by the United Nations.

The implication of this is that Nigerian is the 39th most unhappy country in the world.

African countries that ranked happier than Nigeria are Morocco, Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Gabon, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin, Congo and Ghana.

The report, which ranked 153 countries, was released on Friday, March 20 – UN’s annual International Day of Happiness.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Relevant Authorities Should Create Hygienic Culture In Nigeria — Di’ja

Finland is ranked the world’s happiest nation for the third year running…

The top 20 world’s happiest countries according to the report are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Israel, Costa Rica, Ireland, Germany, United States, Czech Republic, and Belgium.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Kogi, Zamfara Shut Down Schools
Next article‘I Didn’t Attend AMVCA’ – Alex Unusual Reacts To Rumours Of Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Listen To Your Govt, T.B. Joshua Tells Followers

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOA) has directed all its members to obey the government especially on instructions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture...
Read more

Nigeria Was Among The Happiest Nation Under Jonathan’s Regime – Omokri

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has lamented that Nigeria was once among the happiest nation on earth during the administration of former...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut Lagos, Abuja AirportHadi Sirika, minister...
Read more
- Advertisement -