UN Ranks Nigeria World’s 39th Unhappiest Country

Nigeria has been ranked the 115th most happy country in the world, thus placing it just above 38 nations, according to a new report by the United Nations.

The implication of this is that Nigerian is the 39th most unhappy country in the world.

African countries that ranked happier than Nigeria are Morocco, Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Guinea, Niger, Gabon, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin, Congo and Ghana.

The report, which ranked 153 countries, was released on Friday, March 20 – UN’s annual International Day of Happiness.

Finland is ranked the world’s happiest nation for the third year running…

The top 20 world’s happiest countries according to the report are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Israel, Costa Rica, Ireland, Germany, United States, Czech Republic, and Belgium.