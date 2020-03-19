LifestyleHealth and Food

US Approves Chloroquine To Treat Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Enugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Enugu State government has ordered that public and private primary and secondary schools in the state be shut...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of  coronavirus, the Spanish football federation...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

American president, Donald Trump has announced chloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

Trump made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters.

Read Also: Lagos Supermarkets Hoarding Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers Amid Coronavirus Fears

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.

Previous articleUS Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria
Next articleEnugu Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

UPDATED: Lagos Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The Lagos State Government has announced that four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), have been confirmed in the state bringing the total number of...
Read more

Suspected Coronavirus Case In Katsina Tests Negative

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Katsina State has tested negative, the state ministry of health has announced.Last week, the state government announced...
Read more

Four Doctors Quarantined After Contact With Suspected Coronavirus Patient In Ondo

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
Not less than four doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, Ondo State, have been reportedly been quarantined.The doctors were...
Read more

LASUTH Has 2-Week Supply Of Oxygen – Hospital Debunks Actor Ebisan’s Claims

Health and Food Temitope Alabi - 0
LASUTH has finally responded to claims made by actor Ebisan over their alleged negligence in treating his aunt.The actor had taken to social media...
Read more
- Advertisement -