US Approves Chloroquine To Treat Coronavirus

American president, Donald Trump has announced chloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

Trump made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,” Trump told reporters.

“They’ve gone through the approval process – it’s been approved. They took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.