US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.

Recall that on Wednesday, Nigeria imposed a travel ban on USA and 12 other countries as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

A statement from US Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday said it had stopped all visa appointments.

It explained that the information was for visa applicants.

It reads: “As of March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

US, however, explained that application fees already paid by applicants would remain valid in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.