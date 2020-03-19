National News

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

US Cancels All Visa Appointments In Nigeria

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.Recall that...
Read more
SportsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Spanish FA Takes Decision On Handing Barcelona La Liga Title

As football activities in the five major leagues get suspended over the scare of  coronavirus, the Spanish football federation...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Coronavirus: Couple Arrested For Having Public Sex In Italy

A couple; 23-year-old Egyptian man and 40-year-old Tunisian woman were arrested by police officers in Italy for breaching coronavirus quarantine...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.There have been overwhelming reports of...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The United States government has stopped all visa appointments in its embassy in Nigeria over fears of Coronavirus.

Recall that on Wednesday, Nigeria imposed a travel ban on USA and 12 other countries as a preventive measure against Coronavirus.

Also Read: BREAKING: Italian Coronavirus Patient Now Negative: Lagos Commissioner

A statement from US Embassy in Nigeria on Wednesday said it had stopped all visa appointments.

It explained that the information was for visa applicants.

It reads: “As of March 18, 2020, the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time.”

US, however, explained that application fees already paid by applicants would remain valid in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.

US cancel all Visa appointments
US cancel all Visa appointments

US cancel all Visa appointments
US cancel all Visa appointments

Previous articleCoronavirus: Lady Kicked Out Of Supermarket For Refusing To Use Hand Sanitizer (Video)
Next articleUS Approves Chloroquine To Treat Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Quest For Wealth Responsible For Rivalry Among Security Services: Senate Report

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Senate has attributed interpersonal rivalries and incoherence within security services as the quest for personal wealth.The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on...
Read more

BREAKING: Italian Coronavirus Patient Now Negative: Lagos Commissioner

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the Italian who brought coronavirus to Nigeria now tests negative.Abayomi said this at a...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerians Believe They Are At Risk Of Exposure — Report

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
In the past weeks, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has become declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, resulted in over 180,000 cases...
Read more

BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos State.With the development, Nigeria now has twelve confirmed cases of the disease.The Health Commissioner...
Read more
- Advertisement -