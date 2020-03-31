“Use This Period Wisely” – Burna Boy Advices Nigerians On Live Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy went live video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The singer decided to reach out to his fans and advice them on what to do during this quarantine period.

In the video, the singer advised Nigerians to use their free time wisely to improve themselves rather than being idle and ‘gossiping’.

Information Nigeria recalls actor, Yul Edochie also gave his two cents as he advised fellow citizens of the country to do challenges that will get the attention of the government.

Watch the video below: