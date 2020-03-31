Entertainment

“Use This Period Wisely” – Burna Boy Advices Nigerians On Live Video

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy went live video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Burna Boy
International Afro-Fusion artiste, Burna Boy

The singer decided to reach out to his fans and advice them on what to do during this quarantine period.

In the video, the singer advised Nigerians to use their free time wisely to improve themselves rather than being idle and ‘gossiping’.

Information Nigeria recalls actor, Yul Edochie also gave his two cents as he advised fellow citizens of the country to do challenges that will get the attention of the government.

Read Also: Yul Edochie Encourages Nigerians To Do Challenge That Will Get FG’s Attention (Video)

Watch the video below:

Previous articleBotswana Records First Three Cases Of Coronavirus
Next articlePrince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Step Down As Royals
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Burna Boy Reveals Why He Is Yet To Have A Kid Unlike Other Popular Singers

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
It is almost impossible to mention an A-list artist in Nigeria who does not either has a baby or several with several baby mamas...
Read more

‘It’s Government’s Job To Make Lives Better, Not Mine’ – Burna Boy

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Afro music singer, Burna Boy, has hit had on an Internet troll who came at him following the announcement that he would be going...
Read more

Davido Says His Father Donated N750M To Help Fight Coronavirus

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular singer, Davido has confirmed that his father, Deji Adeleke has indeed donated the sum seven hundred and fifty million naira to the aid...
Read more

Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright took to her her Instagram page to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Tuesday.The actress, who has been absent in the movie...
Read more
- Advertisement -