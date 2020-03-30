Veteran Actress Joke Muyiwa Shows Off Her New Grandchild

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa has taken to social media to gush over the arrival of her new grandchild.

The Yoruba actress welcomed her first grandchild days ago, not long after she turned a year older.

Unable to contain her joy, the actress took to her IG page to share photos of the baby in series of Instagram posts.

”Another Thespian has been added to the family. The best birthday gift ever. It feels good to be a grandmother. @iamthespis made me proud. “

Big congratulations to the actress and her family.