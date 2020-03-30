Entertainment

Veteran Actress Joke Muyiwa Shows Off Her New Grandchild

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa has taken to social media to gush over the arrival of her new grandchild.

The Yoruba actress welcomed her first grandchild days ago, not long after she turned a year older.

Read Also: Toyin Abraham shows off the cakes she got for her birthday (Photos)

Unable to contain her joy, the actress took to her IG page to share photos of the baby in series of Instagram posts.

”Another Thespian has been added to the family. The best birthday gift ever. It feels good to be a grandmother. @iamthespis made me proud. “

Big congratulations to the actress and her family.

