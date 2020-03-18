Victoria Inyama Knocks Emeka Rollas Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

Actress Victoria Inyama has taken to social media to respond to Emeka Rollas going on a TV interview to defend the appointment of Elisha Abbo as the patron of AGN.

Elisha Abbo made news a few months ago after he was captured by a CCTV camera slapping a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

Upon the appointment of Abbo, many have since taken to social media to call Rollas out and now Victoria iNyama has joined in.

According to Inyama;

”Speechless…..

@emekarollas Really…..

I, Victoria Inyama is a gazillion times Holier than that monster called abbo, I will not address him as a senator because I will never see him as one…Emeka I am shocked at your use of words….Emeka, Very few of us headed by Prince Ifeanyi Dike start AGN way before you even became an artist/musician…

I cannot continue paying any dues….I and a few other actors started AGN in kilo, at Prince Ifeanyi Dike’s house in surulere before we got larger & moved it to uncle @zebejiro‘s office in Aguda before we moved it to the National Theatre…..Till I travelled in 2003.. Just a little history….”