Victoria Inyama Knocks Emeka Rollas Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Actress Victoria Inyama has taken to social media to respond to Emeka Rollas going on a TV interview to defend the appointment of Elisha Abbo as the patron of AGN.

Elisha Abbo made news a few months ago after he was captured by a CCTV camera slapping a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

Read Also: ‘We Don’t Want To Be Slapped’ – Kate Henshaw Reacts To Appointment Of Elisha Abbo As Patron Of Actors Guild

Upon the appointment of Abbo, many have since taken to social media to call Rollas out and now Victoria iNyama has joined in.

According to Inyama;

”Speechless…..
@emekarollas Really…..
I, Victoria Inyama is a gazillion times Holier than that monster called abbo, I will not address him as a senator because I will never see him as one…Emeka I am shocked at your use of words….Emeka, Very few of us headed by Prince Ifeanyi Dike start AGN way before you even became an artist/musician…
I cannot continue paying any dues….I and a few other actors started AGN in kilo, at Prince Ifeanyi Dike’s house in surulere before we got larger & moved it to uncle @zebejiro‘s office in Aguda before we moved it to the National Theatre…..Till I travelled in 2003.. Just a little history….”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victoria Inyama….🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@victoriainyama) on

 

