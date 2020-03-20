General NewsEducation

WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

By Olayemi Oladotun

Education

WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed...
World news

Niger Records First Coronavirus Case

According to reports, Niger Republic has announced its first case of coronavirus.With this latest case, the West African country...
National News

Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

In order to prevent an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has imposed travel ban on...
Education

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Sports

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Olayemi Oladotun
Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates indefinitely.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement, WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan.

The HNO, who recently took office, pointed out that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020 in member countries, was postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Areghan said the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be “reviewed once the health situation improves.”

