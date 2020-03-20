WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates indefinitely.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement, WAEC Nigeria’s Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan.

Also Read: Coronavirus: FG Imposes Travel Ban On Two More Countries

The HNO, who recently took office, pointed out that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020 in member countries, was postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Areghan said the timetable for the examination had been suspended and would be “reviewed once the health situation improves.”