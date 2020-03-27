Trending

We Don’t Want To Hear From An Assistant – Omokri Slams Buhari

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Buhari Approves N10bn For Lagos To Tackle Coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10b for Lagos state, the epicenter of the dreaded coronavirus in...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Buhari Not Addressing Nigerians Is A ‘Matter Of Style’ – Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has come out to state that...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th March 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 14 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Lock Down Nigeria For One Month – Kingsley Moghalu

Former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu has advocated for a total shutdown of the country, as efforts are in place...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Omokri and Buhari
Omokri and Buhari

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to the series of tweets that sprung up on President Buhari’s official Twitter handle a few hours ago.

Reacting to the tweets which stated how money is being dispensed to aid in curbing the coronavirus, Reno called the president out saying he is not the one tweeting and should come out of hiding and address the people.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

In his words;

”Dear General Buhari,
You are not the one tweeting and facebooking. It is an assistant. Where are you? Don’t hide behind an assistant pretending to be you. Go on the NTA, that you wanted to spend $500 million digitising, and digitally speak to Nigerians! On March 10, 2010, you asked then President Umar Musa Yar’adua to resign over his ‘non appearance’ while Nigeria faced a crisis. Today, Nigeria faces a far bigger crisis. Her worst public health crisis in our history, Yet, Nigerians have not seen or heard from you for 5 days. We don’t want to hear from an assistant hiding behind a phone”

Previous articleCovid-19: Buhari May Be In Office But Definitely Not In Power, Says Ezekwesili
Next articleSanwo-Olu Is 10 Times Better Than You Are – Omokri Writes Buhari
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Presidency Releases New Photo Of Buhari ‘At Work’ Amid Rumours Of His Health Status

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Following the rumours making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is unwell and might have left the country, the presidency has released a new...
Read more

Fani Kayode Urges Buhari To Do Live Broadcast To Dispel Rumours Of Ill Health

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former minister for aviation and a peoples democratic party(PDP) chieftain, Fani Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do a national broadcast to dispel...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu Is 10 Times Better Than You Are – Omokri Writes Buhari

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Reno Omokri, a People Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain has slammed president Muhammadu Buhari over the fumigation of the presidential Villa.Speaking via his official Twitter handle...
Read more

Covid-19: Buhari May Be In Office But Definitely Not In Power, Says Ezekwesili

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) says President Muhammadu Buhari may be in office but definitely not in power.Read Also: Ezekwesili...
Read more
- Advertisement -