We Don’t Want To Hear From An Assistant – Omokri Slams Buhari

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has reacted to the series of tweets that sprung up on President Buhari’s official Twitter handle a few hours ago.

Reacting to the tweets which stated how money is being dispensed to aid in curbing the coronavirus, Reno called the president out saying he is not the one tweeting and should come out of hiding and address the people.

In his words;

”Dear General Buhari,

You are not the one tweeting and facebooking. It is an assistant. Where are you? Don’t hide behind an assistant pretending to be you. Go on the NTA, that you wanted to spend $500 million digitising, and digitally speak to Nigerians! On March 10, 2010, you asked then President Umar Musa Yar’adua to resign over his ‘non appearance’ while Nigeria faced a crisis. Today, Nigeria faces a far bigger crisis. Her worst public health crisis in our history, Yet, Nigerians have not seen or heard from you for 5 days. We don’t want to hear from an assistant hiding behind a phone”