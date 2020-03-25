Entertainment

We need To Pray For Our Politicians To Receive Sense, Says Yemi Alade

By Valerie Oke

NASU Threatens To Embark On Strike

The Non-academic Staff of Federal Universities, Inter-university Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (NASU) has threatened to embark on...
Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

An Italian nurse, Daniela Trezzi, has killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus, according to report.The 34-year-old health worker...
COVID-19: Aso Rock On A Partial Lockdown – Adesina

Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, says the presidential villa in Abuja is on...
Atiku Donates N50m For Coronavirus Relief Package For Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has donated N50 million as relief fund to support the fight against coronavirus.Atiku made the...
Coronavirus: Kaduna Bans Motorcycle, Tricycle Operation

Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State says the State Government has banned the operations of motorcycles and tricycles...
Afro-pop artiste Yemi Alade

Popular dancehall singer, Yemi Alade has called on her fans to spare at least five minutes to say a short prayer for the leaders of the nation so that they can receive sense.

Read AlsoMy Mum Once Sold Her Economy Ticket To Pay My School Fees – Yemi Alade

She made the call via a post on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She wrote:

We have to pray for this country, SPARE AT LEAST 5 MINUTES TO SAY A SHORT PRAYER, that our leader may receive SENSE.

To know that all the public funds they have stolen, cannot be carried to heaven, they need to use it, not only to better their lives but also better the lives of the people they are ruling. #Nigeria

