We need To Pray For Our Politicians To Receive Sense, Says Yemi Alade

Popular dancehall singer, Yemi Alade has called on her fans to spare at least five minutes to say a short prayer for the leaders of the nation so that they can receive sense.

She made the call via a post on her official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

She wrote:

We have to pray for this country, SPARE AT LEAST 5 MINUTES TO SAY A SHORT PRAYER, that our leader may receive SENSE.

To know that all the public funds they have stolen, cannot be carried to heaven, they need to use it, not only to better their lives but also better the lives of the people they are ruling. #Nigeria

