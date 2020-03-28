General News

What I Discussed With Buhari In Aso Rock: Health Minister

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says he went see President Muhammadu Buhari to give him situation report on the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The health minister had visited Buhari alongside Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), at his residence in the state house on Saturday.

According to Ehanire, while speaking to journalists after the meeting, they answered questions the president asked on the health sector in general.

“It is to answer a few questions that his excellency had about the health sector which we took the opportunity to explain further. The takeaway is that we have been able to clarify a few things in question regarding the state we are in on the coronavirus disease outbreak in Nigeria,” Ehanire said.

“Well, I explained those problems, the situation and what the projection would be going forward and the measures we think would be very necessary at this time.”

There are currently 89 confirmed coronavirus cases across 10 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) in Nigeria.

