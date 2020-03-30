Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.

In an interview on Channels Television a few minutes after the president addressed the nation, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government has plans to intensify contact tracing as new cases of COVID-19 are recorded in the country.

Ehanire who revealed that the restrictions are also to prevent further spread of the virus, added that some confirmed cases outside Lagos and Abuja are linked to persons who have traveled from the states.

He said “We are therefore working to ensure such interstate and intercity movements are restricted to prevent further spread. Our agencies are currently working hard to identify cases and people these patients have been in contact with.”