Why Covid-19 Is An Egoistic Virus: Dino Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye has described the dreaded coronavirus as an egoistic disease that does not go to peoples houses unless they go out to look for it.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he advised that it is better to stay indoor so as to be free from the deadly disease.

He wrote:

COVID 19:

THIS VIRUS HAS A VERY BIG EGO,HE WILL NOT COME TO YOUR HOUSE UNLESS YOU GO OUT AND INVITE HIM.

DON’T GO OUT AND YOU WILL NOT BE INFECTED. SANITIZE YOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY, WASH YOUR HANDS AND PRAY FERVENTLY. WE SHALL OVERCOME MY COUNTRY PEOPLE.