‘Why I Am Still Single At 27’ – DJ Cuppy (Video)

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, has spilled some tea about her private life and her relationships.

The entertainer recently shared a video on YouTube in which she revealed the reason she is still single at 27.

In a teaser she posted on Instagram, she said;

“At 26 I am very proud but I have definitely made a few mistakes . I feel like we mustn’ t be afraid to make a few mistakes , especially with relationships because it helps us grow.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

Watch the video clip below: