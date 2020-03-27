Entertainment

'Why I Am Still Single At 27' – DJ Cuppy (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian female Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, has spilled some tea about her private life and her relationships.

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy

The entertainer recently shared a video on YouTube in which she revealed the reason she is still single at 27.

In a teaser she posted on Instagram, she said;

“At 26 I am very proud but I have definitely made a few mistakes . I feel like we mustn’ t be afraid to make a few mistakes , especially with relationships because it helps us grow.”

Read Also: Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

Watch the video clip below:

