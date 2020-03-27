Entertainment

Why I Need To Get Myself A Sugar Daddy After Coronavirus Ends: Ifu Ennada

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada has vowed to get herself a sugar daddy as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends.

According to the reality TV star, she needs to do just that because she wants to experience everything since no one knows when the world would end.

Read Also: AMVCA 2020: Ifu Ennada Steps Out In Coronavirus Inspired Outfit (Photo)

She made this known via a post on her Instagram page on Friday, 27th March.

She wrote:

I swear, after the world survives this corona shit I’m getting a sugar dad.

I have to experience everything because no one knows tomorrow o.

