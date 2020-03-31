Why People Complain About Lagos Isolation Centre: Prof Abayomi

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, has explained why Nigerians complain about the medical attention provided at isolation centres.

A man, who identified himself as Alamatu, was seen in a viral video lamenting about the mode of operation at the Lagos state isolation centre.

According to him, his relative at the centre not seen a doctor or nurse since she arrived at the centre — Adding that she was also yet to be fed.

“My name is Mr. Alamutu. What the hell are they doing here. She hasn’t seen a doctor, she hasn’t seen a nurse, she hasn’t been fed and you’re telling me I should not take here out. Let her go and die in my house. Simple, I don’t care anymore,” he said.

Prof Abayomi while reacting to the man’s claims during a press briefing on Tuesday, said the mode of operation at the isolation centre is different from that of a hospital ward.

He said, “It takes a few days for the patients to get accustomed to isolation centres and that is why it is called isolation.”

“For about one or two days, patients will always complain on social media that nobody is doing this, I haven’t seen anybody. That is not correct. They are just not accustomed to seeing people for few minutes a few times a day. It is totally different from a normal ward.

“After about two days, the patients become accustomed to that and then they settle down. They start interacting with other patients in the ward, they make friends and if you have listened to the testimonies that have been released, they thank the government.

“They make a lot of good comments, they are happy that they are well and they have finally understood what isolation means.”

Nigeria has recorded 135 coronavirus cases, of which Lagos has the highest number of 81.