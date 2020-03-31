LifestyleHealth and Food

Why People Complain About Lagos Isolation Centre: Prof Abayomi

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

World newsVerity Awala - 0

12-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Coronavirus In Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patient has died in Belgium, health officials announced on Tuesday.According to a government...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sierra Leone Records First Case Of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus.The government made this known on Tuesday, making it...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: US Regulator Approves Chloroquine For Emergency Treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine alongside some other...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Muslim Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Lockdown By Buhari Is Legal, Says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi
Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, has explained why Nigerians complain about the medical attention provided at isolation centres.

A man, who identified himself as Alamatu, was seen in a viral video lamenting about the mode of operation at the Lagos state isolation centre.

According to him, his relative at the centre not seen a doctor or nurse since she arrived at the centre — Adding that she was also yet to be fed.

Read Also: Ehanire: Every State Should Have Isolation Centre… Even If It’s A Hotel

“My name is Mr. Alamutu. What the hell are they doing here. She hasn’t seen a doctor, she hasn’t seen a nurse, she hasn’t been fed and you’re telling me I should not take here out. Let her go and die in my house. Simple, I don’t care anymore,” he said.

Prof Abayomi while reacting to the man’s claims during a press briefing on Tuesday, said the mode of operation at the isolation centre is different from that of a hospital ward.

He said, “It takes a few days for the patients to get accustomed to isolation centres and that is why it is called isolation.”

“For about one or two days, patients will always complain on social media that nobody is doing this, I haven’t seen anybody. That is not correct. They are just not accustomed to seeing people for few minutes a few times a day. It is totally different from a normal ward.

“After about two days, the patients become accustomed to that and then they settle down. They start interacting with other patients in the ward, they make friends and if you have listened to the testimonies that have been released, they thank the government.

“They make a lot of good comments, they are happy that they are well and they have finally understood what isolation means.”

Nigeria has recorded 135 coronavirus cases, of which Lagos has the highest number of 81.

Previous articleBurna Boy Apologizes For Attacking Ceeza Milli On Social Media
Next articleBurna Boy Reveals The Only Artiste That Has Helped Him Write Song
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Bauchi Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it has confirmed a third positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the state.This was made known by the...
Read more

COVID-19: Ogun Announces New Case In 30year-old Female

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Ogun State Government says it has a new confirmed case of coronavirus, bringing the total of the cases recorded in the state to four.According...
Read more

Coronavirus Patient In Ekiti Discharged After Testing Negative

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
 The 37-year-old COVID-19 patient in Ekiti state has been discharged.The patient has been receiving treatment since March 18 at the Ekiti State Infection Disease Control...
Read more

Smokers Risk Complications From Coronavirus: Experts

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) have said that smokers are more at risk of developing fatal complications from coronavirus.This was...
Read more
- Advertisement -