Why Travel Ban Would Not Take Effect Until Saturday: Presidential Aide

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Following the news that the federal government has placed flight restriction on countries with high cases of coronavirus, Tolu Ogunlesi, a senior presidential aide has come out to address the public that the restriction would not take effect until Saturday, 21st March.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he stated that the restriction would not take effect immediately because instructions like this require advance notice.

He wrote:

Reporter: Why is the #Covid19 travel restriction not taking immediate effect?

Minister of Information: There’s something called ‘Notices to Airmen.’ (NOTAM). Flight Restrictions like these require advance notice to airlines to allow them plan / make adjustments. #FECBrief

 

