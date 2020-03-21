Wicked Nigerians Will Start Grinding Chalk And Packaging It As Chloroquine

Actor Yul Edochie has reacted to the news of the price of Chloroquine shooting up in Nigeria after President Trump stated that it is the cure for Coronavirus.

Reacting to this, Edochie tweeted that he knows many wicked Nigerians would by now have grounded chalk to sell as the drug adding that God will punish them.

In his words;

”I know by now some wicked Nigerians will be grinding chalk and packaging it as Chloroquine to sell to people. God will punish all of them. Pls stay vigilant, report and expose any suspicious movement. The Almighty God will see us through this. Amen!”