Wife Stabs Husband To Death In Rivers

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian man has been stabbed to death by his wife.

According to online reports, the man was stabbed by his wife during a heated argument at their residence in Rivers State.

Read Also: Pastor Adeboye Says Coronavirus Will Teach People About Celibacy

Facebook user, Anthony Biko Shadrach who is the cousin to the deceased insinuated that his cousin was stabbed to death by his wife because he was seeing other women.

He wrote; ”Just in: The world is indeed evil my cousin stabbed to death by his wife

“RIP brother.”

When an FB user inquired more he said;

”Just a little argument even if he is seeing other Women don’t warrant his life”

 

