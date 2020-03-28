Wife Stabs Husband To Death In Rivers

A Nigerian man has been stabbed to death by his wife.

According to online reports, the man was stabbed by his wife during a heated argument at their residence in Rivers State.

Facebook user, Anthony Biko Shadrach who is the cousin to the deceased insinuated that his cousin was stabbed to death by his wife because he was seeing other women.

He wrote; ”Just in: The world is indeed evil my cousin stabbed to death by his wife

“RIP brother.”

When an FB user inquired more he said;

”Just a little argument even if he is seeing other Women don’t warrant his life”