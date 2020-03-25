Wike Celebrates As Coronavirus Infected Person Was Caught Trying To Sneak Into Rivers

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has taken to his official twitter handle to share that the state would have been infected with coronavirus but for the timely intervention of the security operatives in the state who detected the carrier.

According to the governor, the carrier had beat the security operatives at the Abuja airport and was at the point of entering Rivers when she was caught.

He wrote: “It is with gratitude to God that I announce to you that our State would have been infected with coronavirus yesterday, but for the vigilance of security agents who, acting on a tip- off prevented an infected person from boarding a flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

“The infected person beat all security measures that were put in place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Abuja and was to sneak into Port Harcourt before security agents stopped her.”

— Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) March 25, 2020