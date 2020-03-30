Entertainment

Wofai Fada Reveals Test Result After Contact With Infected Man

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Wofai Fada, Seun O

Comedienne and actress Wofai Fada has taken to social media to share her result after she tested negative for coronavirus.

Wofai who attended the AMVCA came in contact with the documentary photographer, Seun O who had just returned to Nigeria from the UK and showed symptoms of coronavirus at the Award ceremony.

Not long after the award, news surfaced that Seun may have contracted coronavirus in the UK before returning to Nigeria, and AMVCA attendees were all advised to self-isolate.

Read Also: Wofai Fada laments after her car was almost hijacked at Murtala Mohammed Airport car park (Video)

Sharing her result online, Wofai stated that she has been self-isolating and recently took a test.

She has now revealed that her result came out negative and she also shared a screenshot as proof.

Sharing the screenshot of her test result, she wrote:

”I’ve seen pictures I took with a fan, from the last AMVCA award , go viral

I wasn’t scared at first, but the calls and messages from everyone made me panic .
After staying isolated for 14 days without any symptoms of corona , I still went for a test just to confirm
and the result came out negative.
thanks to everyone that reached out to me . I’m safe. Be safe too. Happy quarantine.”

