Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Healthy Baby

A hospital in Greek has reported the case of a woman who gave birth to a healthy baby, despite testing positive for coronavirus with her husband.

An official of the hospital while speaking with Greek national television, ERT said a test conducted on the baby shows that he is negative.

“The virus is not transmitted by the placenta,” the hospital official said.

The hospital had prepared for the birth by installing a confined area in the ward and the doctors all wore three pairs of gloves, protective glasses and masks to perform the caesarean section.

The mother must remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will only be able to hold her baby at the end of that period.