Yobe Govt Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has directed the shutdown of public and private schools in the state amidst the growing threat of Coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Sani Idris, in a statement on Tuesday, revealed that the order takes effect from Thursday 26 March.

The statement also enjoined parents and guardians to pray against the virus.

It ordered all Principals and Head Teachers in public and private schools under the ministry to enforce the order as soon as practicable.

This directive sees Yobe become the latest state to shutdown schools as a preventive measure against the virus.