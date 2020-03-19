You Can’t Be Singing Gospel And Be Looking Seductive: Nigerian Evangelist

Popular evangelist, Victor Edet has come for popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo in a new post on her social media page by stating that it is not possible to be gospel singer and at the same time be appearing ‘seductive.’

According to the popular evangelist, a true Christian should appear decent and not seductive.

She wrote:

“You can’t be singing gospel songs and be looking seductive at the same time. A true Christian should look decent and not seductive, Mercy Chinwo beware!!!”