You Complete Me – Anita Joseph Celebrates Husband On His Birthday

Actress Anita Joseph has taken to social media to celebrate her husband MC Fish as he turned a year older on Sunday.
The actress shared a photo of her man on IG and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.
"You Complete me
“Life with you has been sweet “
It won’t even make sense with someone else “
I said yes to the best man in d Universe !!
And we are uniquely and gorgeously
Made for each other
The Days are Long when your not Close to me !!
Thank you for coming into my world
Thank you for Completing me
And been True in a world where there’s no TRUTH
Thank you for being my best friend this 3years I Love you Forever King
The Chosen You will always Lead..
Your blessings are released and your
Hands Are Blessed ..
Welcome to your Best year Ever …
This year you shall experience Gods ultimate grace ,favor ,kindness in JESUS Name Amen
Thank you for pushing me Baba
I would v given you the world and all the gold in it if I can
But we are Enough and We love our small Circle KING
@realmcfish may the rest of your years be the very best
My handsome Husband
Micheal ori ihe di mma ya gazie nna m”