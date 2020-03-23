You Complete Me – Anita Joseph Celebrates Husband On His Birthday

Actress Anita Joseph has taken to social media to celebrate her husband MC Fish as he turned a year older on Sunday.

The actress shared a photo of her man on IG and penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

"You Complete me

“Life with you has been sweet “

It won’t even make sense with someone else “

I said yes to the best man in d Universe !!

And we are uniquely and gorgeously

Made for each other

The Days are Long when your not Close to me !!

Thank you for coming into my world

Thank you for Completing me

And been True in a world where there’s no TRUTH

Thank you for being my best friend this 3years I Love you Forever King

The Chosen You will always Lead..

Your blessings are released and your

Hands Are Blessed ..

Welcome to your Best year Ever …

This year you shall experience Gods ultimate grace ,favor ,kindness in JESUS Name Amen

Thank you for pushing me Baba

I would v given you the world and all the gold in it if I can

But we are Enough and We love our small Circle KING

@realmcfish may the rest of your years be the very best

My handsome Husband

Micheal ori ihe di mma ya gazie nna m”