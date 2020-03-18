Entertainment

‘You Lack Self Respect’ – Kate Henshaw Slams Emeka Rollas For Defending Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Veteran actress Kate Henshaw has hit back at AGN President Emeka Rollas Ejezie after he went on a TV interview to defend the appointment of Elisha Abbo months after he slapped a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

Not stopping there, Emeka dragged Kate and Hilda Dokubo saying both are probably not members of the AG.

Read Also: ;We Don’t Want To Be Slapped’ – Kate Henshaw Reacts To Appointment Of Elisha Abbo As Patron Of Actors Guild

Upon Elisha Abbo being appointed as the patron of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, Hilda Dokubo released a video questioning the decision of the AGN President, Emeka Rollas (read here).

Kate followed suit telling Rollas that the women in the guild ”do not want to be slapped and that Abbo is no role model” (read here).

In a recent interview with Plus TV, Rollas responded to their criticisms by stating that there’s no man without a past adding that Abbo was not convicted of any crime and that he has apologized for being abusive.

Rollas also added that the victim did not reject the apology while adding that Kate and Hilda who called him out were probably not AGN members.

Well, Kate has now reacted to that. She shared screenshots of a mail Emeka Rollas sent to her less than a month ago, telling her that the AGN is nominating her as “Veteran Actor of Nigeria.”

The mail reads: “It is my pleasure to inform you that the Board of Trustees and entire members of AGN have found you worthy and very deserving of this ‘Veteran Actor of Nigeria’ (VAN) Award.”

It continues: “We will officially decorate you with the medal of honor.”

She pointed out to him that he is not a president unto himself, therefore, he cannot appoint a patron whom other members of the AGN do not approve of.

In the 7-minute video, Kate captioned: “#NoToElishaAbboAsAGNPatron I do not need a crowd to speak up about the things that matter…. You are NOT a “president” unto yourself. I abhor people who speak out of both sides of their mouth.. Be guided on this macabre dance that you have undertaken. They are clapping for you…..keep dancing.,” she said;

 

