‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

Michelle the daughter of actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to pen down some lessons she has learned in life.
According to her, one of the things she has learned is, in life, one needs to be selfish.
Michelle wrote:
”Things i’ve learnt:
- Learn about mindful exercises
- Write your thoughts down, easier it is to water down what you’re feeling.
- Prioritize yourself. Don’t say yes to everyone. Protect your energy. Some favours aren’t worth your energy and you need to be selfish
- Reduce screen time & Do things to better yourself away from distractions.”