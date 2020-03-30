Your ID Card Is Your Pass During Lockdown – Lai Mohammed Tells Journalists

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says journalists must use their valid identity cards to access their workplace during the 14-day lockdown.

The minister said this following restriction of movement order given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, gave directives that Abuja, Lagos and Ogun be locked down to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

However, Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Monday, said: “All working journalists and other media staff in Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the federal capital territory (FCT), have been advised to use their valid identity cards to access their places of work and assignment venues during the 14-day lockdown directed by the President in the two states and the FCT.”

“Clarification becomes necessary in view of the inadequate time to properly accredit working journalists in the affected states and the FCT during the period.

“Members of the media are expected to continue to provide essential services during the lockdown, in order to keep Nigerians well updated on the COVID-19 pandemic.”