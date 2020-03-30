Yul Edochie Encourages Nigerians To Do Challenge That Will Get FG’s Attention (Video)

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie has urged Nigerians to dump all trending challenges that are not beneficial to people and reach out to the government.

The actor, in a recent video, suggested they participate in a government challenge named #BuhariChallenge as he stated that youths have been flooding the social media pages of his fellow colleagues.

However, there is limit to what they can do so he advised that Nigerians to channel their problems and needs to the government so they can do the right thing.

Watch the video below: